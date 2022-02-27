Death toll from capsized boat in central Vietnam rises to 15

The death toll from the sinking of a tourist boat in central Vietnam this weekend rose to 15 on Sunday after two more bodies were found, authorities said.



Vietnam's National Committee for Search and Rescue said that search operations will resume on Monday to find the bodies of two 3-year-old children still missing.



The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon as the vessel carrying 39 people from the Cham Islands capsized about 3 kilometres from the shore near Hoi An town in Quang Nam province.



Rescue forces brought 35 people to shore on Saturday, but 13 of them were pronounced dead.



Initial examination found the boat was not overloaded at the time of the accident.



