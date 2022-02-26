Ukraine army shoots down one more Russian SU-25 fighter jet near Kalynivka

Ukraine shot down a Russian SU-25 fighter jet near Kalynivka in the Vinnytsia region, a Ukrainian official said Saturday.

The head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration, Serhiy Borzov, said on social media that the fighter jet was shot down by Ukrainian military pilots near Kalynivka.

Russia's military intervention in Ukraine entered its third day Saturday, with the latest reports indicating that Russian troops were heading toward the capital, Kyiv, from several directions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military intervention Thursday, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

He claimed that Moscow had no plan to occupy the neighboring country, but wanted to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of trying to install a puppet government and said Ukrainians will defend their country against Russian aggression.