Russian intelligentsia criticize war on Ukraine

Russian artists and opinion-makers have criticized their country's invasion of Ukraine in sharp terms in a statement signed by writers, film makers, artists and people in the media.



"The war started by Russia against Ukraine is a disgrace. It is our disgrace, but unfortunately the responsibility for it will have to be borne by our children, an entire younger generation and by Russians not yet born," the statement said.



"We do not want our children to live in an aggressor state," the statement signed by the actor Chulpan Khamatova and the author Dmitry Bykov among others said. "We call on all Russian citizens to say No to this war."



Khamatova and Bykov said they did not believe Putin's claims that Nazis were leading the Ukrainian people. "We demand an end to this war," they said, adding that Ukraine posed no threat to Russia.



The author Lyudmila Ulitskaya wrote: "This is a political crime that will be described as such in the history books." War after decades of peace was a catastrophe for humankind, she said.



She noted that culture always became fruitful in times of tension, but added: "It would be better to have a flabby culture and a relatively peaceful life without war. Unfortunately, our rulers will not offer us this luxury."



Ulitskaya said she did not expect open protest in Russian society. "Our society finds itself in deepest apathy, dejection and fear," she said, as the people in power suppressed all forms of protest.



The popular Russian television presenter Ivan Urgant said: "Fear and pain. No to war." His late night show on state television on Friday evening has been cancelled.

