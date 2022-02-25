Rights activists: Some 90 people arrested at anti-war demos in Russia

Around 90 people were arrested on Friday during renewed demonstrations in Russia against the invasion of Ukraine, according to civil rights activists.



The civil rights portal OVD-Info registered protests in 17 Russian cities by the evening.



Photos and videos mainly from St Petersburg published on the social network Telegram showed police officers responding to the demonstrators with violence.



Many Russians feel a close bond with the Ukrainians, often due to family ties, and sought to show their sympathy.



Friday's demonstrations were initially much smaller than the ones on Thursday, when over 1,700 people were arrested in more than 40 cities.



Russian authorities had previously issued an urgent warning against protests and threatened arrests.



The authorities had repeatedly banned rallies, also citing the pandemic.



