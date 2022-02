Germany has begun the delivery of 5,000 combat helmets for the Ukrainian military.



The gear was on its way in two trucks as of Friday, dpa sources said.



It was expected to be handed over to authorities outside of Ukraine.



Berlin's announcement last month that it would send helmets to Ukraine, but not weapons, was ridiculed by Kiev.



But Germany's new centre-left coalition government has remained staunchly opposed to shipping lethal weapons to the country.