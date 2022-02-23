West African countries launch regional power project

A regional $568.2 million power interconnection project that will link five West African countries has been launched, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The co-funded North Backbone project will connect Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso, Benin, and Togo, said a statement by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

With its hub in Gorou Banda, about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from Niger's capital Niamey, the power project aims to set up a 330 kilowatt interconnection line, according to the statement.

"It is a far-reaching regional project that will positively impact our communities by facilitating electricity trade in the sub-region," said Mahamane Sani Issoufou Mahamadou, Niger's minister in charge of petroleum, energy and renewable energies.

Along the transmission line, a population of some 611 localities in Burkina Faso and Niger will get access to electricity.

It is being implemented under ECOWAS' West African Electric Power Exchange System (WAPP) and is co-funded by the World Bank, African Development Bank, French Development Agency, and the European Union.

The project's completion is expected in 2024.





