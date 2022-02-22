Ukraine calls on Russia to reverse recognition of separatists

Kiev called for Moscow to reverse its recognition of separatist territories in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region at an emergency UN Security Council meeting late Monday.



Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier signed decrees ordering military forces into Moscow-backed Luhansk and Donetsk after officially recognizing their independence.



"We demand from Russia to cancel the decision on recognition and return to the table of negotiations," Ukrainian UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told the meeting in New York.



"We condemn the order to deploy additional Russian occupation troops in the territories in Ukraine. We demand immediate and complete verifiable withdrawal of the occupation troops," he said.



He also pointed to the similarities of Monday's decision from Moscow to recognize Luhansk and Donetsk to Russia's actions in 2008, when the regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia broke away from Georgia.



After a war in Georgia, Russia recognized the regions as independent states in 2008. That allowed Moscow to station thousands of soldiers there.



"Today the Kremlin copy-pasted word by word the decree of Georgia from 2008," he said, holding up a printout.



"No creativity whatsoever," he added. "The copy machine in the Kremlin works very well."

