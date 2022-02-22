ERDOĞAN SLAMS RUSSIAS RECOGNITION OF UKRAINES BREAKWAY REGIONS UNACCEPTABLE

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine was "unacceptable" and he called on all parties to respect international laws, broadcaster NTV and others reported on Tuesday.



NATO member Turkey is a maritime neighbour with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both.



Erdoğan has offered to mediate in the conflict, warned Russia against invading Ukraine, and criticised the West's handling of the crisis.



"We see this decision by Russia as unacceptable. We repeat our call for common sense and respect for international law by all sides," Erdoğan told reporters on a flight in Africa, adding Ankara had prepared "precaution packages" as a regional country.

As Turkey is a Black Sea country, many measures are needed for the situation in Ukraine-which is also on the Black Sea-and it is already taking such measures, Erdoğan said in a statement.





To help resolve the situation, Turkey is also ready to take part in a joint summit of the UN Security Council along with Germany, as proposed by Ukraine, if the other countries agree, Erdoğan added.

On a visit to Turkey by Israel's president expected next month, he said: "We place importance on Isaac Herzog's visit to Turkiye, which could lead to developments in other areas."

The visit is seen as a sign of a possible thaw in Turkish-Israeli relations.

On Turkiye's ties with Saudi Arabia, Erdoğan said: "Turkey wants to improve its relations with Saudi Arabia, we want positive dialogue and to improve ties through concrete steps."

In a speech late Monday, Putin announced the recognition of the separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, also attacking Ukraine's government and accusing the West of ignoring Moscow's core security concerns.





Later, he ordered the deployment of Russian troops to "maintain peace" in the breakaway regions.

Putin's moves have been widely condemned as serious violations of international law, and Western countries have vowed harsh new sanctions.

The US and its European allies have said Russia is setting the stage to invade Ukraine with a buildup of over 100,000 troops and heavy equipment in and around its neighbor.

Russia has denied that it is preparing to invade and instead accuses Western countries of undermining its security through NATO's expansion toward its borders.

In 2014, Moscow began supporting separatist forces in eastern Ukraine against the central government. The conflict has taken more than 13,000 lives, according to the UN.







