Bangladesh honors fallen heroes on Language Martyrs’ Day

Bangladesh on Monday marked its Language Martyrs' Day and the International Mother Language Day with somber ceremonies to honor the sacrifices of people killed in the country's 1952 Language Movement.

The movement was launched after the government of then-West Pakistan, which held dominion over Bangladesh, known then as East Pakistan, refused to recognize Bengali as an official language.

Its decision to make Urdu the sole official language for East Pakistan, where the majority spoke Bengali, sparked massive protests that became known as the Language Movement and paved the way for the country's eventual fight for independence.

On Bangladesh's initiative, UNESCO recognized Feb. 21 as the International Mother Language Day.

President Md. Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued messages paying tribute to those who laid down their lives for the cause.

Hamid said the "imperishable spirit" of the Language Movement gave the people "endless inspiration and immense courage to achieve our rights to self-determination."

PROTECTING THE LANGUAGE

As huge crowds turned out at the Shaheed Minar in the capital Dhaka to mark the day, a common grievance voiced by many was that Bengali, or Bangla, language is not getting the importance it deserves in Bangladesh.

Ali Bordi Khan, a young visitor at the monument, pointed out that most verdicts of the country's Supreme Court are still being delivered in English.

"To truly honor the historic achievements of Bangladesh and our fight for our mother tongue, it would be great if all verdicts of the Supreme Court are given in Bangla," Khan said.

Md. Hasanur Rahman Bachchu, head of Bulbul Academy of Fine Arts, a reputed institute in Dhaka, said there is a need to discourage the growing trend of mixing Bangla and English in everyday speech.

"This trend of speaking in 'Banglish' must be avoided. People should either speak in Bangla or English," he said.