Poland: Nearly all of the promised 4,700 US troops have arrived

Almost all the US troops deployed to Poland amid the brewing crisis in neighbouring Ukraine have arrived in the country, a US Army spokesperson told the PAP news agency.



About 4,600 troops from the 82nd Airborne division, normally based in North Carolina, are already there. In all, 4,700 US troops are expected to help watch over the border Poland shares with Ukraine.



Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak has said the US troops will be stationed in the country's south-east alongside about 350 Royal Marines that Britain is sending.



