German Luftwaffe deploys three Eurofighter aircraft to Romania

The German Luftwaffe air force has deployed three Eurofighter aircraft to Romania as part of an effort to secure the airspace on NATO's south-eastern flank.



The aircraft landed at the Mihail Kogalniceanu military airport near Constanta, the Luftwaffe announced.



The aircraft and its crew will be largely integrated into an Italian Eurofighter contingent. This type of cooperation should make it possible to quickly grow an existing air defence unit.



The armed crews will perform protection flights together.



