Erdoğan: Turkey continuing "positive dialogue" with Saudi Arabia

Turkey is continuing a "positive dialogue" with Saudi Arabia and wants to take concrete steps in the coming days to improve ties, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was cited as saying on Wednesday, amid a regional charm offensive by Turkey to mend strained relations.

Ties between Ankara and Riyadh have been troubled since the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by a Saudi hit squad at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul. Following Turkish demands for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other officials to be prosecuted, Riyadh imposed an unofficial boycott on goods from Turkey.

In 2020, Saudi Arabia jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years for Khashoggi's murder. At the time Ankara said the verdict fell short of expectations, but has since softened its tone as part of a broader attempt to repair ties with the Gulf, even going as far as saying it has no problems with Riyadh.

"We are continuing our positive dialogue with Saudi Arabia. We want to continue by taking concrete steps in the coming period. We want to develop the process in a positive direction," Erdoğan told reporters on a flight back from the United Arab Emirates.

ERDOĞAN STRESSES NEED FOR LIBYANS TO VOTE

Erdoğan stressed the importance of who Libyans choose in eventual elections when asked about that country's parliament assigning a new prime minister.

Turkey has provided military support and training to Libya's former internationally recognised Government of National Accord, and helped it fight off an assault lasting several months on the capital Tripoli by eastern Libyan forces led by Khalifa Haftar. It still has military personnel and fighters in Libya.

Last week, the Parliament spokesman declared Fathi Bashagha the new interim prime minister after a rival candidate withdrew, but it was not clear if the chamber had held a vote. Incumbent Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah has said he does not recognise the attempt to remove him and will not step down.

"Fathi Bashagha announced his candidacy. Our ties with Fathi Bashagha are good. On the other hand, (ties) are also good with Dbeibah," Erdoğan told reporters on a return flight from Dubai. "The important thing is who the Libyan people choose and how," he was cited as saying by Turkish media.

He also said an assassination attempt on Dbeibah last week was "saddening".





