‘Discrimination against Muslims’ to be discussed in detail during two-day Istanbul conference

A two-day international conference to debate human rights violations faced by Muslims is set to begin in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Wednesday.

It is hosted by Turkey's justice and foreign ministries, and the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Organizers said in a statement that the moot aims to "establish a multi-stakeholder dialogue to objectively analyze to counter growing acts of Islamophobia and discrimination against Muslims in different parts of the world, as well as to identify practical ways and means to protect and promote the rights of Muslim communities and minorities."

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to address the event via video conferencing.

During the discussions, the organizers said, the participants will "seek to trace the roots and practices of discriminatory behavior and policies against Muslim communities to understand the context in which Islamophobia has developed and the role it plays in undermining their human rights."

International experts on the subject, government representatives, human rights institutions, civil society, NGOs and academia will participate.

"Participants are expected to have an open and in-depth discussion on existing practices, policies and behaviors that have led to increased discrimination against Islam and Muslims," the statement said.