Uighur torchbearer for 2008 Summer Olympics in jail to serve a 14-year sentence - report

Adil Abdurehim -- the Uighur man who carried the torch for the Summer Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008 -- is accused of watching "counter-revolutionary videos," US broadcaster Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on Saturday, citing local police sources. The once-loyal member of the Chinese Communist Party is said to have been in prison for five years.

