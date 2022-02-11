MADAGASCARS DEATH TOLL FROM CYCLONE BATSIRAI RISES TO 120

The death toll from Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar has risen to 120, the state disaster relief agency said on Friday, nearly a week after the storm struck the island.



Most of them were in the hard-hit district of Ikongo, large parts of which have been cut off from the outside world.



The German private aid organization Welthungerhilfe said it could take up to five more days to reach all of the affected villages due to road closures caused by the landslides.



Residents of communities are still trapped by high water.



The storm hit last Sunday, destroying schools, bridges, roads and rice-growing fields. Thousands of houses are under water or completely destroyed.



Rescue teams from Germany, France and other countries are helping local efforts.



Southern Africa is in the midst of its cyclone season, which can bring rain and heavy storms through March and April.



Two weeks ago tropical storm Ana caused severe damage in Madagascar, Mozambique, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Zambia.



