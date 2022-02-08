Italy reports 101,864 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 415 deaths

Italy reported 101,864 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 41,247 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 415 from 326.

Italy has registered 149,512 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 11.77 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 18,337 on Tuesday, down from 18,675 a day earlier.

There were 99 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 70 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,376 from a previous 1,423.

Some 999,095 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 393,663, the health ministry said.