Israel, UAE sign tourism, healthcare agreements

Reuters
Published February 08,2022
Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed cooperation agreements in the tourism and healthcare industries, diplomats and state media said on Twitter on Tuesday.

A healthcare partnership agreement provides for physicians from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to establish a centre for disaster medicine in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi government media office said. Ministers from the two countries separately signed a memorandum of understanding to boost tourism activity, the Israeli consulate in Dubai said.

The two countries normalised relations in 2020 under U.S.-brokered pacts dubbed the "Abraham Accords."