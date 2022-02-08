Berlin-Hamburg railway line operating again after days-long pause

A railway line connecting Germany's two biggest cities, Berlin and Hamburg, was back in operation on Tuesday following a days-long cancellation of services caused by a fire.



A spokesperson for Deutsche Bahn, the national rail service, warned that there could still be some disruptions on the line.



A fire broke out on Saturday in a cable shaft in the state of Brandenburg outside Berlin, destroying numerous cables.



According to a spokesperson, the police still assume that a technical defect triggered the fire.



