Berlin-Hamburg railway line operating again after days-long pause

Published February 08,2022
A railway line connecting Germany's two biggest cities, Berlin and Hamburg, was back in operation on Tuesday following a days-long cancellation of services caused by a fire.

A spokesperson for Deutsche Bahn, the national rail service, warned that there could still be some disruptions on the line.

A fire broke out on Saturday in a cable shaft in the state of Brandenburg outside Berlin, destroying numerous cables.

According to a spokesperson, the police still assume that a technical defect triggered the fire.