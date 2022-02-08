2011 Norway attacker Breivik set for transfer to new prison

Anders Behring Breivik, the man convicted of killing 77 people during a 2011 Norwegian terrorist spree, is set to be transferred to a new prison facility, part of a long-agreed plan to provide him with new settings.



The move will see him transferred from the Telemark facility in Skien to one in Ringerike, according to the Kriminalomsorgen detention authorities on Tuesday.



Breivik killed eight people with an Oslo car bombing on July 22, 2011, after which he headed to the island of Utoya and attacked a social democratic party's youth camp. The overall death toll was 77. Several of his victims were killed when they ran to him for help, because he had dressed up like a police officer.



Breivik has been detained in isolation in Skien since 2013. Although he only got a 21-year sentence, there are provisions built into his punishment that could see him jailed for life. As such, his detention plans calls for him to have occasional changes of location, though security procedures are fairly similar between the two institutions.



The new Ringerike facility lies on the Tyrifjord, meaning he will only be about 10 kilometres from Utoya.



Breivik recently failed in a bid for an early release, during which he complained at length about the conditions on Skien.



Authorities have not said when the transfer will be, but indicated it would be soon.



