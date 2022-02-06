Turkish defense minister Hulusi Akar tests positive for COVID-19

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I tested positive for COVID-19 . Thankfully, I am in good health and continue to work by taking the necessary precautions," the National Defense Ministry quoted Akar as saying on Twitter.

The development comes a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan contracted the virus a day earlier.

A recent surge in coronavirus cases in Turkiye and around the world is attributed to the omicron variant, which is said to be relatively mild but extremely contagious.

Turkey has administered nearly 143 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January last year.