German defence minister pushes for armed drones to protect soldiers

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht made her case for acquiring armed drones for the Bundeswehr in an interview published on Sunday.



The Social Democrat (SPD) told members of the Funke media group that Germany must guarantee the best possible protection to its soldiers.



However, she spoke out against autonomous weapon systems. "It must always and ultimately be the human being who decides, not a computer. If that is guaranteed, then armed drones can serve to protect the soldiers," Lambrecht said.



Her task is to procure them before the end of this parliamentary term, she added.



The minister pointed to the agreement drawn up by the SPD, the Greens and the Free Democrats when the parties agreed to form Germany's new coalition government. Part of that deal was a pledge to acquire armed drones.



"Ninety-eight per cent of my party approved that coalition agreement," she said in response to pushback within the SPD on the controversial topic.



Parliament would always decide whether and when this weapon system could be used, Lambrecht said, while pushing for "rules of engagement" that focus on reconnaissance and protection rather than autonomous warfare and the targeted killing of alleged terrorists.



"We will make sure that the rules of engagement are clear enough," she added.



