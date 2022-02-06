News World Biden aide Jake Sullivan says Nord Stream 2 pipeline is doomed if Russia invades Ukraine

"If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another Nord Stream 2 will not move forward and Russia understands that we [have] co-ordinated with our allies," US President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told broadcaster NBC on Sunday.

