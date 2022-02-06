 Contact Us
Published February 06,2022
BIDEN AIDE JAKE SULLIVAN SAYS NORD STREAM 2 PIPELINE IS DOOMED IF RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE
The US government is once again threatening Russia with the shutdown of the German-Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.

"If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another Nord Stream 2 will not move forward and Russia understands that we [have] co-ordinated with our allies," US President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told broadcaster NBC on Sunday.

Asked if German Chancellor Olaf Scholz would publicly pledge such a measure during his inaugural visit to Washington on Monday, Sullivan said: "I'll let the German chancellor speak for himself."

Doubts over the trans-Atlantic alliance have emerged in part due to Berlin's adherence to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with Russia, which the US and Eastern European nations have strongly criticized.