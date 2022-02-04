Danish spy chief Lars Findsen to remain in custody over allegations of information leaks

The head of Denmark 's foreign intelligence unit, Lars Findsen , will remain in custody over allegations he was involved in a case of "highly classified" information leaks, public broadcaster DR reported on Friday.

After an 11-hour court session, a judge in Copenhagen city court decided to extend Findsen's custody for four more weeks, DR said.

Findsen was arrested on Dec. 8, on charges yet unknown to the public, and has been in custody since over fears he might obstruct authorities' investigations. Findsen has denied wrongdoing.

The case has laid bare an intelligence scandal in the Nordic country that involves charges against several intelligence officials for leaking state secrets and the revelation of how the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) used Danish data to spy on senior officials of neighboring countries.