News World WHO: COVID-19 pandemic has created a mountain of medical rubbish

WHO: COVID-19 pandemic has created a mountain of medical rubbish

The World Health Organization warned Tuesday that the vast amount of waste produced in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic posed a threat to human and environmental health. The tens of thousands of tonnes of extra medical waste had put a huge strain on healthcare waste management systems, the WHO said in a report.

DPA WORLD Published February 01,2022 Subscribe