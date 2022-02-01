Turkish defense chief Akar meets Azerbaijani counterpart Hasanov in Ankara

Turkey 's defense minister on Tuesday met his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov and Ghana's Chief of General Staff Vice Admiral Seth Amoama in the capital Ankara.

In the first meeting, Hulusi Akar met Amoama, who is in Turkiye at the invitation of Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Güler, Akar expressed the importance of continuing the existing relations in the fields of military training, cooperation, and the defense industry.

Akar also met Hasanov and discussed bilateral and regional defense, security issues and cooperation in the defense industry.