Sustained gunfire was heard on Tuesday near the seat of government in Bissau , the capital of the coup-prone West African state of Guinea-Bissau , AFP reporters said.

Heavily-armed men surrounded the Palace of Government, where President Umaro Sissoco Embalo was believed to have gone to attend a cabinet meeting.

The former Portuguese colony has suffered four military putsches since gaining independence in 1974, the most recent being in 2012.