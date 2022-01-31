1 dead, 8 injured in Georgia mine explosion

A worker died and eight others were injured in a mine explosion in Georgia, officials said on Monday.

Nine miners were injured when a buildup of methane gas caused an explosion at the Mindeli coal mine in the town of Tkibuli.

The injured workers were rushed for treatment to a burns center in the capital Tbilisi.

One of them succumbed to his injuries, according to Guga Kibashidze, head of the medical facility.

"Three others are in the intensive care unit, with one of them in particularly critical condition," he said.