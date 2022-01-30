Flooding reported from St Pauli district in German port city Hamburg

A heavy storm surge flooded the fish market in the St Pauli district of the northern German port city of Hamburg early Sunday.



The apex was reached at around 12:17 a.m. (2317 GMT) at 2.84 meters above the mean high tide, a spokeswoman for the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) said.



The agency had expected even higher water levels in Hamburg.



According to the BSH, there was also a storm surge on other sections of the coast. "Not everywhere saw a severe storm surge like in Hamburg," said the spokeswoman.



However, the entire German North Sea coast was affected. In Bremerhaven, for example, the peak value was 2.14 meters above the mean high water level.



