At least 30 migrants feared dead after boat capsizes off Tunisia

At least 30 migrants are missing and feared dead in the Mediterranean after their boat capsized on Thursday off Tunisia, the United Nations migration agency said.



The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Twitter that six bodies had been so far recovered.



According to 34 survivors rescued by Tunisian authorities, the boat had departed Wednesday from Libya carrying 70 migrants, IOM added.



Libya has become a major transit route for migrants trying to reach Europe by sea since chaos erupted in the North African country after the 2011 revolt that toppled long-time dictator Moamer Gaddafi.



Every year, thousands of migrants risk their lives crossing from Tunisia and Libya in search of a better life in Europe.



