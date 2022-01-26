Latvia has record number of Covid-19 cases for second day in a row

Latvia has recorded a record number of new coronavirus infections for the second day in a row, with 9,143 cases within 24 hours, the health authority in Riga reported on Wednesday.



On the previous day, the country reported 6,097 new cases. The 14-incidence value per 100,000 residents rose to 3,239 infections, by far the highest value in the country since the pandemic started.



According to the authorities, about 86 per cent of the new cases are due to the particularly contagious Omicron variant.



However, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins and President Egils Levits considered new restrictions unnecessary for the time being. Both called on the population to get vaccinated, wear masks and get tested, after a meeting on Wednesday.



