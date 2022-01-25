UK lawmakers told to wait for police probe into lockdown events

British lawmakers should wait for the outcomes of investigations by both the police and a senior civil servant into allegations that gatherings in Downing Street broke the law during COVID-19 lockdowns , a minister said on Tuesday.

Paymaster General Michael Ellis said he was not in a position to comment on the details of the police investigation , which was announced earlier on Tuesday.

"The Cabinet Office investigation will continue its work. I would urge the house to wait for the findings of that investigation and for the police to conclude their work," Ellis told parliament.







