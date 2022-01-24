Several thousand demonstrate against mandatory vaccination in Germany

Several thousand people across Germany demonstrated on Monday evening against compulsory vaccination and coronavirus containment measures.



In many places, counter-demonstrators also held their own events or vigils for the victims of the pandemic.



In Lübeck, more than 1,000 participants marched through the northern city under the slogan "When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes a duty," the police said.



According to the organizing alliance of churches, trade unions and social groups, about 700 people took part in a counter-demonstration under the motto "For compliance with the rules and recognition of scientific facts." It remained largely peaceful.



There was similar support for the Covid-19 policy in Baden-Württemberg, such as in Karlsruhe and in Rottweil, where 600 people gathered.



In Rostock, where recently there were violent protests, a gathering was broken up by its leader himself.



For weeks, especially opponents of the coronavirus measures, have been protesting regularly.



According to police estimates, almost 100,000 people joined the demonstrations last Monday. In the meantime, however, more and more counter-protests to call for more solidarity are being organized.



