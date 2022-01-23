Bangladesh reports increasing COVID cases amid omicron spread

Bangladesh has continued to register an increasing number of COVID-19 cases as nearly 11,000 new infections were reported on Sunday.

The South Asian country of 165 million population registered 10,906 more coronavirus cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Bangladesh has so far recorded 1.69 million cases and over 28,200 fatalities, according to official data.

The health services figures also showed that the COVID-19 infections witnessed a 63% rise and the positivity rate rose 50% over the past week.

Also, 35 new cases of the omicron variant were registered in the last 24 hours amid fears that the new strain will spread across the country. The total number of omicron cases rose to 99.

Nazmul Islam, spokesman for the Directorate General of Health Services, said the omicron variant has started dominating the virus cases in Bangladesh.

In a regular online health bulletin, he said that 73% of patients with omicron variant had a runny nose, 68% had headache, 64% had fatigue, and 44% experienced a cough having similarities with the seasonal flu and influenza.

"If the cases continue to rise, it will cause immense pressure on the health system of the country," he added, urging people to follow proper health safety guidelines and get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Division on Sunday said that all government, semi-government, self-governed, and private offices will run with 50% employees, and activities will be carried out virtually during the half capacity.

The new order will be in place from Jan. 24 till Feb. 6 due to the increasing COVID-19 infections across the country.