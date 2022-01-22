News World Thousands hold protests against COVID rules and compulsory vaccines in Germany

More than 1,000 people protested peacefully in the western cities of Stuttgart and Offenbach, police said. They repeated calls of "Lügenpresse" (lying press) and "Wir sind das Volk" (We are the people), a witness said. The police meanwhile told participants to wear protective face masks.

