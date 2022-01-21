Turkish Aerospace, El Salvador sign MoU on space, satellite systems

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and El Salvador signed a memorandum of understanding on space and satellite systems on Friday.

In a Twitter post, TAI said that President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele visited the company and "got information about our products."

"We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Space and Satellite Systems," it added.

Bukele has made his first trip abroad this year to Turkey on Thursday at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Bukele said that during their meeting with Erdoğan, they discussed investment and cooperation in the fields of energy, construction, ports, defense industry, infrastructure construction, exports, imports, and trade.