New Covid-19 cases in Spain drop slightly for fourth day running

The number of new coronavirus infections in Spain fell slightly for the fourth day in a row on Friday.



The seven-day incidence per 100,000 residents was 1,458, the Ministry of Health said. By comparison, the seven-day incidence in Germany currently stands at 706.



Experts stressed that the figures could currently have a higher margin of error due to congestion in the recording and reporting systems, however.



Even though the infection numbers are still very high in Spain, most of those infected show no or only mild symptoms of Covid-19. This is due to the high vaccination rate in the country, where more than 80 per cent of the population has received two shots and almost 40 per cent have received a booster jab.



In terms of intensive care beds, 23 per cent are occupied by Covid-19 patients. At the end of December, this figure was 18 per cent.

