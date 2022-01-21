Lavrov: U.S. response to security demands will show if talks on right track

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow would understand whether talks on its sweeping security demands were on the right track once it had received a written response to them from the United States .

At a news conference after talks with the U.S. in Geneva, Russia's top diplomat was asked about the possibility of a summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden .

"Let's not get ahead of ourselves, President Putin is always ready for contacts with President Biden, it's clear these contacts need to be seriously prepared," he said.







