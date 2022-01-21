At least 180 people missing after boat accident in Congo

At least 180 people are missing in the Democratic Republic of Congo after an overloaded wooden boat capsized on the Congo river earlier this week.



The accident occurred some time during the night of Sunday to Monday in the province of Equateur, in the north-west of the country, the police told dpa on Friday.



The exact number of passengers is unclear, but the authorities assume that about 600 people were on board at the time of the accident. Some passengers could be rescued by other ships.



In Congo, accidents like this occur again and again, because many people in the country rely on boats as a means of transport due to the poor infrastructure.



