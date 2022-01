U.S. to respond if Russia moves any military forces across Ukraine border

If any Russian military forces move across Ukraine 's border, they will be met with a "swift, severe, and united response" from the United States and its allies, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Wednesday.

She also said Russian aggression short of military action, including cyberattacks and paramilitary tactics, will be met with "a decisive, reciprocal, and united response."