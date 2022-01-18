Well-known French TV presenter Jean-Jacques Bourdin faces probe for alleged sexual assault

Published January 11,2022
French authorities have launched preliminary investigations into allegations of sexual assault levelled against well-known French TV presenter Jean-Jacques Bourdin.
The investigations follow a complaint filed a few days ago, the Paris public prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday.
The accusations are also being investigated internally at BFMTV and RMC, the broadcasters reported.
Bourdin denies the accusation, the newspaper Le Parisien wrote.
According to media reports, the allegations go back to a business trip in 2013 when a journalist, who was 25 years old at the time, accused Bourdin of touching her in a hotel pool and trying to kiss her.
"I never tried to kiss her by force," Le Parisien quoted the 72-year-old journalist as saying.