Turkish aid group IHH extends hand to more than 124,000 orphans across world in 2021

Turkey's aid group Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) supported 124,388 orphaned children in the country and around the world in 2021.

According to a statement by the group on Tuesday, it has provided monthly support to 14,987 orphans in Turkey and 109,401 orphans in 49 other countries.

The humanitarian organization has been carrying on its work at 42 orphanages and two orphan education facilities in 13 countries, some of which were built by the IHH last year.

Similarly, the construction of six orphanages in five countries is also continuing, according to the statement.

The foundation also provided educational assistance to 379 orphans and distributed stationery sets to 21,041 such children during the same time period. Many orphans were also provided medical aid, it added.