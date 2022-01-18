KAZAKHSTANS FORMER LEADER NAZARBAYEV ANNOUNCES POLITICAL RETIREMENT

News World Kazakhstan's former leader Nazarbayev announces political retirement

Kazakhstan's former leader Nazarbayev announces political retirement

"I am enjoying my well-deserved retirement," the 81-year-old Nursultan Nazarbayev said in a video message released on Tuesday. Nazarbayev's resignation paved the way for his confidant Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to assume power in the authoritarian state, which is rich in oil and gas.

DPA WORLD Published January 18,2022