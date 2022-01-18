ERDOĞAN TO MEET WITH SALVADORS BUKELE IN TURKEY THIS WEEK TO BOOST MUTUAL COOPERATION

Erdoğan to meet with Salvador's Bukele in Turkey this week to boost mutual cooperation

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele will travel to Turkey this week to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a bid to boost mutual cooperation and investment in the Central American country, the government said on Tuesday.

Bukele's visit will take place in Ankara between Thursday and Friday, and will include meetings with business leaders and the placement of a floral offering at the monument to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the Turkish republic's founder.

"El Salvador has explored opportunities for Turkish firms to invest in El Salvador, specifically in energy and tourism, setting out the advantages of the coastal strategy known as Surf City," the Salvadoran government said in a statement.

"Since the beginning of his administration, President Bukele has been committed to strengthening diplomatic relations with various countries, with the aim of seeking the welfare of Salvadorans," the statement added.

El Salvador has an embassy in Ankara while Turkiye has been considering a mutual move in the Central American country.

Bukele will be joined by the first lady Gabriela de Bukele and his daughter.







