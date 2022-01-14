News World Hundreds of thousands of Hindu pilgrims bathe in Ganges River despite surge in COVID cases

Hundreds of thousands of Hindu pilgrims bathe in Ganges River despite surge in COVID cases

Devotees believe that taking a dip in the river Ganges during the Makar Sankranti festival would absolve them of sins. Similar gatherings had contributed to the devastating second wave of the pandemic in the country last year.

DPA WORLD Published January 14,2022 Subscribe