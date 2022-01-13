Armed attackers kill 18 people in Nigeria

At least 18 people were killed Wednesday when armed attackers raided a village in Nigeria's central Plateau State, according to officials.

Davidson Malison, the head of the Irigwe community, said in a statement that the motorcycle riding assailants also wounded six people in the attack.

The assailants also set fire to many homes, Malison added.

Noting that the wounded were taken to the hospital, he said security forces were deployed to the region.

Motorcycle riding has been banned in some Nigerian states due to attacks by motorcycle riding gunmen recently in the country.