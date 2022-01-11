Ukraine ready to take decisions to end war in Donbass region at new four-way summit: Zelenskiy

Ukraine is ready to take the necessary decisions to end the war in its eastern Donbass region at a new summit of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.

"It is time to agree on an end to the conflict, and we are ready for the necessary decisions during a new summit of the leaders of the four countries," Zelenskiy said in a statement.

In the same statement, Zelenskiy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said Ukraine wanted to agree on measures such as implementing a ceasefire and more prisoner swaps.