Turkish troops 'neutralize' 8 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

The Turkish Armed Forces commando units "neutralized" eight YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said in a statement that terrorists attempted to strike Turkey's anti-terror forces at the Operation Peace Spring zone, but the Turkish forces retaliated and neutralized eight YPG/PKK terrorists.

Turkish authorities use the term " neutralize " to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.