Turkey 's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) performed 17,200 cataract surgeries for needy patients worldwide in 2021, the aid groups said in a statement on Friday.

The IHH said the surgeries helped people in Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Syria, Mali, Niger and Ethiopia.





Cataracts are an eye condition that results in cloudy vision.

The total number of surgeries for various ailments reached 157,000 in the year across 19 countries, the statement added.