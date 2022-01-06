Turkish, Pakistani military officials discuss regional security and defense collaboration

Turkey 's deputy chief of general staff discussed on Thursday regional security situation as well as defense collaboration with the Pakistani army chief.

According to a statement by Pakistan military's media wing, Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu met Gen. Qamar Bajwa at the army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Underscoring the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan, Bajwa stressed upon the need for "global convergence" and "sincere" efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe in the war-torn country.

Acknowledging the "professionalism" of Pakistan's armed forces, Bayraktaroglu vowed to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in various fields.

The two sides agreed to further optimize military-to-military ties, particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains.

"We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey, which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities, " Bajwa was quoted as saying.

Separately, Bayraktaroğlu met chief of Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu , at the air force headquarters in the capital Islamabad.

He commended the "professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry."

Sidhu said Pakistan and Turkey enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds, which are manifested through strong ties between both the air forces.

He reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.