Northern Cyprus reports over 1,000 COVID-19 cases, setting new daily record

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) reported over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time, the country's Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

Of 20,882 tests done in the last 24 hours, 1,001 people tested positive for the virus, said the Turkish Cypriot Health Ministry in a written statement.

As many as 5,240 patients in the country are being treated for the virus, including 13 people in hospital intensive care units.

Also, 148 people to date have recovered from the virus, the statement added.

The death toll from coronavirus stands at 143 to date, while the case tally is 39,371.

In the last 24 hours, 3,710 vaccine shots have been given throughout the country.

3,777 CASES IN GREEK CYPRIOT ADMINISTRATION

According to Southern Cypriot media, the Greek Cypriot administration's health authority announced that 77,255 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours and 3,777 new cases were found.

Of the 225 patients treated in hospitals, 73 were reported to be in serious condition and 29 in an intubated state.

Along with today's cases, 192,157 cases have been found in the country since the beginning of the epidemic, while 649 people have died due to the virus.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed almost 5.47 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with nearly 299 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.